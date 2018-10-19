Dream Cruises Welcomes 1 Millionth Passenger

Dream Cruises welcomed its 1 millionth passenger with a celebration at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Cruise Terminal.

Walking off the World Dream on Oct. 19, Hong Kong resident Mimi Lo was welcomed at the cruise terminal with a short celebration and ceremony attended by Thatcher Brown, president of Dream Cruises, Jeff Bent, managing director of Worldwide Cruise Terminals, Captain Robert Bodin of the World Dream, Christine Li, senior vice president, head of marketing and communications, Genting Cruise Lines and Ann Zhang, hotel director of World Dream.

“On behalf of Dream Cruise, I would like to congratulate our 1 millionth guest on Dream Cruises, Ms. Mimi Lo. It is fortuitous that this important milestone is taking place during Genting Hong Kong’s 25th Anniversary,” said Brown. “As this is her second time onboard our ship, I would like to personally thank Ms. Lo for her continued support of Dream Cruises and hope to see her on another cruise very soon.”

“Thank you Dream Cruises for this wonderful surprise,” said Lo. “Dream Cruises provides my family with an ideal vacation option that not only appeals to me but also offers a choice of activities for my children and my parents as well. We have also been impressed with the facilities in The Palace and appreciate the great service from our butlers and all the crew members onboard.”

Lo was onboard the World Dream for a six-day journey to Naha and Miyakojima in Okinawa, Japan, with three generations of her family.

Onboard World Dream, Lo and her family were surprised with special gifts including signed prints by artist Jacky Tsai, who also created the ship’s distinctive hull art, a private tour of the bridge, exclusive photo shoot and champagne and other treats.

“I am extremely proud of how quickly Dream Cruises has grown since its launch just under two years ago,” added Brown. “It is truly a testament to our remarkable crew and reflects the support we have received from government bodies, our business partners, the media and the public that we have reached our 1-millionth passenger in such a short period.”