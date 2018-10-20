Pacific Explorer Will Call Brisbane Home in 2020

P&O Cruises Australia has that the Pacific Explorer will make Brisbane her new homeport starting in October 2020.

P&O Australia said that since 2012 more than one million Queenslanders have cruised with P&O; and almost three quarters of them have sailed from Brisbane.

This year, Queensland will source some 220,000 P&O guests, the company said.

The Pacific Explorer’s first round-trip cruise from Brisbane will be the seven-night Pacific Island Hopper itinerary departing on October 24, 2020, followed by a seven-night Main Event themed cruise to the Melbourne Cup.

The Pacific Explorer will replace the Pacific Dawn which has been sailing from Brisbane since December 2009. The Dawn will continue to sail from Brisbane until the Pacific Explorer arrives, with a 2020 program scheduled from April to October.

She will continue to cruise from Brisbane until October 2020 offering guests a new 14-night "Bounty Adventure," part of P&O’s new Voyages cruises.

P&O Cruises President Sture Myrmell said Pacific Explorer’s move to Brisbane will provide Queenslanders with new onboard activities as well as the chance to experience some exciting destinations as part of the Voyages concept.

“We are pleased to soon offer Brisbane guests our flagship Pacific Explorer and the chance to enjoy the features that this ship brings including two new 'fast-casual' dining options: Luke's, a poolside grill by Australian chef and restaurateur Luke Mangan and 400 Gradi, a traditional Neapolitan pizzeria by award-winning Melbourne chef Johnny Di Francesco," said Myrmell.

“Relaxation and good times will also be on the menu in Pacific Explorer's elegant new small bar, The Bonded Store, featuring a cocktail list created in partnership with Sydney-based award-winning Archie Rose Distilling Co, as well as whisky and gin-making classes.

“Guests can also enjoy a cocktail or two on the upper deck playing outdoor lawn bowls – an Australian cruise ship first or sit back and enjoy the Love Riot show featuring world-class dance, comedy, circus and acrobatics from internationally acclaimed Australian director Scott Maidment, the creative mastermind behind Madonna’s Rebel Heart Tour. There really will be something for everyone sailing with P&O from Brisbane.”

The new 2020 program will feature 43 round-trip cruises from Brisbane including 18 three-night themed cruises and four-night short cruises visiting Airlie Beach.

There are also longer cruises including a 12-night Fiji Adventure itinerary, four10-night New Guinea Island Encounter cruises and an 11-night New Guinea Island Encounter.