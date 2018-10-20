New Alaskan Dream Cruises Itinerary Added for 2019, Last Frontier Adventure

Alaskan Dream Cruises is adding a new seven-night sailing in 2019, the “Last Frontier Adventure.”

The “Last Frontier Adventure” is designed for guests seeking more time in wilderness areas and a higher level of activity, the company said.

The itinerary features daily adventures like hiking rainforest trails, kayaking in a glacial fjord, trekking to the Baird Glacier in Thomas Bay, exploring Baranof Island’s “Waterfall Coast” and more.

Sailing between Sitka and Juneau, guests spend the majority of their time in various locations, including Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve. The offering also includes Petroglyph Beach in Wrangell and the company’s Orca Point Lodge.

This new 2019 itinerary will be offered on the Baranof Dream and the Admiralty Dream on six departures from May to August. Rates start at $3,795.

“This itinerary allows guests to be actively engaged in exploring Alaska’s wilderness,” said Alaskan Dream Cruises Director of Sales Doug McLatchie. “For anyone who’s dreamed of reaching out and touching the Alaska landscapes they see on TV nature shows, this is for them.”

With the addition of the “Last Frontier Adventure,” Alaskan Dream Cruises is now dividing its cruise itineraries into two categories — the Adventure Series and the Signature Series. Based on the cruise category, travelers can easily determine which cruise is the right fit for their ideal Alaska experience, the company said.