Carnival Launches Redesigned Travel Agent Finder

Carnival Cruise Line is launching a completely redesigned version of its Travel Agent Finder, according to a press release.

The company said the upgraded tool is more user-friendly and provides enhanced individual agency information, as well as displays more agencies to help consumers find a local travel professional within Carnival’s extensive network.

In the first phase of the redesign, the look and feel of the page was updated to better match the cruise line’s main site, www.carnival.com, Carnival said.

Further, it now uses Google Maps to display agency locations, providing a greater degree of detail and accuracy than was possible before.

“As we continue to deliver on our commitment to support our travel agent partners as they grow their business, we’ve significantly enhanced the functionality and the design of our Travel Agent Finder to make it easier for visitors on our website to find a local travel agent,” said Adolfo Perez, senior vice president of sales and trade marketing for Carnival. “The new and improved Travel Agent Finder on our site is a more powerful tool for both our partners and their potential clients. We hope everyone takes full advantage of its usefulness.”

The user experience is enhanced by now displaying search results on the Google Maps platform.

The second phase of the redesign is expected to be complete in spring 2019, with the next upgrade providing home-based travel agency owners the ability to add their information to the system. Users will be able to see home-based agency locations displayed on Google Maps if the agency opts in to the program.