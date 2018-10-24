MSC to Be Third Biggest Luxury Player

With MSC Cruises entering the luxury market with dedicated 1,000-guest ships, the family-owned company will be the third biggest luxury operator by 2027, according to Cruise Industry News estimates.

Viking Ocean will control most of the market pie, with 18 ships and an estimated market share of 35.7 percent based on passenger capacity.

Silversea, with an aggressive newbuilding program and new owner in Royal Caribbean Cruises, will be the second largest luxury line, with 12 ships and 13 percent of the market come 2027, based on the existing cruise ship orderbook.

MSC Cruises is next, as the Italian brand will have four 64,000-ton luxury ships, 4,000 berths and just under 10 percent of the luxury market, not including the company’s Yacht Club berths on its quickly-expanding fleet of megaships.

Crystal and Seabourn round out the top five, as both are expanding into the expedition market with new ships and Crystal has also committed to a new class of larger ocean-going vessels.