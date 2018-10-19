Cruise Industry News Working at Sea Report

MedCruise Launches Effort To Bring Cruising Back to the Black Sea

Back Sea Working Group

The MedCruise Association launched a new working group in Odessa today to promote the Black Sea as cruise destination.

The working group was announced in Odessa jointly by the MedCruise president and MedCruise Black Sea director together with the Ukrainian deputy minister of infrastructure, the acting head of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority, the deputy mayor of Odessa and the general manager of Odessa Port.

The group is composed of MedCruise members from the Black Sea region, including the ports of Odessa, Varna, Constanta and Burgas.

The background for the effort is the general absence of cruise ships in the Black Sea and the slow comeback, according to a statement from MedCruise.

“The launching of this working group will have a positive impact on the cruise industry in the whole region and will bring new opportunities to all MedCruise members from the Black Sea –the ports of Odessa, Varna, Constanta,  Burgas, Trabzon and Istanbul- as well as the cruise-industry-related-companies that operate in the region,” commented MedCruise President Airam Diaz Pastor.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

China Cruise Shipping 13

Cruise Ship Orderbook

119 Ships | 272,774 Berths | $69 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Fall 2018

CIN Fall 2018

In This Edition:

China

Shipbuilding

Food + Beverage

Asia/Pacific

Australia

Zero Emissions

Interior Design

Expedition

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide