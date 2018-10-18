Crystal Serenity to Drydock at Lloyd Werft

The Crystal Serenity is entering a drydock at the Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven shipyard for a major refit, reducing the ship's capacity by 90 guests as Crystal adds 36 new Penthouses and two new Penthouse Suites to replace current staterooms, as well as updated public spaces and new dining venues.

Lloyd Werft sent a team to the ship ahead of time, which began prep work as the vessel sailed toward Lloyd Werft.

The ship entered drydock on Oct. 18 and is expected to stay until Nov. 6.

Interior refurbishment is being carried out directly by Crystal Cruises or its partner companies, according to a statement, while Lloyd Werft will be responsible for the necessary shipbuilding work and for all the logistical requirements fir the entire project. As a result there will be several hundred crew members and sub-contractors active on the shipyard site over the next few weeks in addition to most of Lloyd Werft’s personnel.