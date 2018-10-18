Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Crystal Serenity to Drydock at Lloyd Werft

Crystal Serenity

The Crystal Serenity is entering a drydock at the Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven shipyard for a major refit, reducing the ship's capacity by 90 guests as Crystal adds 36 new Penthouses and two new Penthouse Suites to replace current staterooms, as well as updated public spaces and new dining venues.

Lloyd Werft sent a team to the ship ahead of time, which began prep work as the vessel sailed toward Lloyd Werft. 

The ship entered drydock on Oct. 18 and is expected to stay until Nov. 6. 

Interior refurbishment is being carried out directly by Crystal Cruises or its partner companies, according to a statement, while Lloyd Werft will be responsible for the necessary shipbuilding work and for all the logistical requirements fir the entire project. As a result there will be several hundred crew members and sub-contractors active on the shipyard site over the next few weeks in addition to most of Lloyd Werft’s personnel.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

119 Ships | 272,774 Berths | $69 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Fall 2018

CIN Fall 2018

In This Edition:

China

Shipbuilding

Food + Beverage

Asia/Pacific

Australia

Zero Emissions

Interior Design

Expedition

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Naval Rocha
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report