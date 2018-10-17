Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Carnival Declares Quarterly Dividend

Carnival Vista

Carnival Corporation & plc announced that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share.

The company's boards of directors approved a record date for the quarterly dividend of November 23, 2018, and a payment date of December 14, 2018, the company announced.

Holders of Carnival Corporation common stock and Carnival plc ADSs will receive the dividend payable in U.S. dollars. The dividend for Carnival plc ordinary shares will be payable in U.S. dollars or sterling.

In the absence of instructions or elections to the contrary, holders of Carnival plc ordinary shares will automatically receive the dividend in sterling. 

Dividends payable in sterling will be converted from U.S. dollars at the exchange rate quoted by Bloomberg (BFIX) at 12 noon London time on December 3, 2018. Holders of Carnival plc ordinary shares wishing to receive their dividend in U.S. dollars or participate in the Carnival plc Dividend Reinvestment Plan must elect to do so by November 23, 2018.

