Double Call for Bodrum Cruise Port

Bodrum Cruise Port, operated by Global Ports Holding, saw a double call on Oct. 16, 2018 as the Mein Schiff 4 from TUI Cruises was joined by the new Le Laperouse from Ponant.

Together, the two ships accounted for over 2,900 guests going ashore in the Turkish port, according to a statement.

It was the second call for the Mein Schiff 4 in Bodrum this year, while the day marked the inaugural call of the 180-guest Le Laperouse. Port officials boarded the new Ponant ship for a plaque and key exchange with the ship's officers. 

Ashore in Bodrum, guests took part in various shore excursions, highlighted by the Antic Theater, Myndos Gate and windmills while others sailed on a Goulet towards the Mausoleum. As well, some specialty excursions were available including cooking class at a local vineyard and a jeep safari.

