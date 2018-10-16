Oceania Announces 2020 Europe and Americas Deployment; 10 Cruises to Turkey

Oceania Cruises has announced its Europe and The Americas collection of itineraries for 2020.

“These incredible voyages invite travelers to experience more imaginative adventures and explore more of Europe and North America’s most fascinating destinations,” stated Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

Sailing to more than 400 ports across Europe and the Americas, the six ships will sail in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Alaska and Canada/New England.

Among the highlights are ten voyages to Turkey with calls in Istanbul, Ephesus, and Antalya; three voyages to the Holy Land aboard Sirena, Riviera, and Nautica with calls in Jerusalem, Haifa, and Ashdod; and seven voyages to the wine countries of western Europe all of which feature an overnight in Bordeaux.

The Regatta will offer more and longer Alaskan voyages with three 10-day, three 11-day, two 12-day, and two 14-day cruises in addition to four 7-day cruises; six voyages in total sail open-jaw itineraries between Vancouver and Seward.

The Insignia will sail two new voyages that include Iceland, including New York to Reykjavik and Reykjavik to London; there will also be seven-day Bermuda voyages from New York and four fall foliage sailings.