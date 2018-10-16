Carnival Corp. to Charter Three Ships for APEC Summit

P&O Cruises Australia and Princess Cruises will charter three cruise ships to house delegates to the 2018 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in November 2018, hosted in the Papua New Guinea capital of Port Moresby, the company said.

The Pacific Jewel, Pacific Explorer and Sea Princess will provide accommodations for APEC attendees from their moorings within a security zone, the company said.

Papua New Guinea is hosting the annual gathering of 10,000 delegates, senior officials and journalists from APEC's 21 member countries for the first time.

"Carnival Australia has established a strong relationship with Papua New Guinea and its people and is proud to have included eight destinations in Papua New Guinea on its itineraries from Australian-based ships since 2013," said Carnival Australia Executive Chairman Ann Sherry. "Supporting Papua New Guinea in the hosting of the APEC Summit in November is an extension of our relationship, and we look forward to playing our role in making the 2018 APEC a success."