MSC Divina Stars in Amazon's The Romanoffs

The MSC Divina will appear in the Amazon Prime TV series The Romanoffs, as the ship stars in “The Royal We,” which premiered Friday, October 12 on Prime Video.

In the episode, a couple with their marriage in a rut find their own temptations, MSC said, with the episode featuring the Divina.

The Romanoffs is created, written, directed and executive produced by nine-time Emmy award winner Matthew Weiner, featuring eight separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family.

“We are beyond excited to be part of Matthew Weiner’s latest venture with Amazon Prime Video,” said Roberto Fusaro, President of MSC Cruises USA. “During the show’s second episode, our guests will certainly recognize several backdrops of MSC Divina, and as we continue to grow our presence in North America, this is a fantastic opportunity to introduce new guests to our beautiful ships and unique experience.”

Scenes were shot for the “The Royal We” over the course of three-days during an actual guest sailing on MSC Divina and included key areas of the ship such as the main atrium with Swarovski crystal staircases, the outdoor infinity style Garden Pool, and the MSC Yacht Club.