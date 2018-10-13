Southampton Seafarers’ Center Celebrates Anniversary

International maritime charity Sailors’ Society has announced that it will celebrate the first anniversary of its Southampton Seafarers’ Center at 108 East Street Saturday (October 13).

Since its opening, the center, which is run by a committed team of staff and volunteers, has seen more than 7,000 seafarers walk through its doors.

The center is designed to feel like a home away from home and gives seafarers visiting Southampton time to relax away from the busy port environment. They can also access free Wi-Fi in order to contact loved ones back home.

The center offers a variety of facilities, including a pool table, TV and a kitchen area for seafarers to use.

The anniversary is being marked by the arrival of a new people carrier to transport seafarers around the city. The people carrier is sponsored by the Merchant Navy Welfare Board, Seafarers Trust, Trinity House and Seafarers UK and provided by Viking Garages of West End.

(Photo: Left center, Ward Puddle, center co-ordinator, shaking hands with Peter Tomlin, CEO of Merchant Navy Welfare Board at the unveiling of new seafarers' bus for the center on first birthday sponsored.)