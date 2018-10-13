American Samoa Launches Summer Cruise Season

American Samoa has kicked off its summer cruise season with the arrival of the Golden Princess into Pago Pago Harbor Oct. 9. The ship was carrying 4,258 passengers and crew on a 29-day cruise from Los Angeles to Sydney, where she will be based for the summer.

Five more ships are slated to call at Pago Pago for the remainder of the year: The Emerald Princess on Nov. 5; the Seabourn Sojourn on Nov. 9; the Seven Seas Mariner on Nov. 20; the Regatta on Dec. 1; and the Amsterdam on Dec. 8.

Nineteen ships have been confirmed for 2019.