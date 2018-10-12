Genting Cruise Lines Continues to Develop Indonesian Cruise Infrastructure

Genting Cruise Lines, a division of Genting Hong Kong, comprising of Star Cruises, Dream Cruises and Crystal Cruises, has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indonesia’s state-owned terminal operator, PT Pelabuhan Indonesia III (PERSERO), as part of its ongoing commitment towards developing the country’s cruise tourism industry.

In a press announcement today, Genting said that the MoU signing marks the second collaboration between both parties, following an initial agreement in April 2017 and the successful deployment of Dream Cruises’ Genting Dream in North Bali later in the year. Today’s MoU agreement highlights the continued joint-initiative in developing the facilities at Celukan Bawang in North Bali, allowing ships of up to 350m to berth directly. In addition, both parties will also explore possible joint developments of additional cruise ports operated by PERSERO, extending the collaboration beyond North Bali and further across Indonesia.

“At Genting Cruise Lines, we remain highly committed to the development of Indonesia as a key cruise hub for the region, as well as an important source market and destination for the tourism industry. We recognize the need for updated cruise infrastructure in the area and have actively taken the lead in pioneering improvements to port facilities in order to ensure the future growth of the cruise business,” said Kent Zhu, president of Genting Cruise Lines. “We will continue to work closely with our Indonesian counterparts in creating new opportunities for the local cruise tourism to flourish as evidenced by the successful deployments of our ships to Jakarta, Medan, North Bali and Bintan Island recently, complemented by a series of ongoing collaborations to develop additional ports across Indonesia.”

Representing PERSERO, President Director, Doso Agung said: “We are excited on the rapid growth of the cruise tourism in Indonesia and look forward to establishing closer ties with Genting Cruise Lines for the development of cruise ports operated by PT Pelabuhan Indonesia III and beyond. We are proud of the development under our portfolio particularly in Celukan Bawang. The ability to prepare the port in double quick time to receive Dream Cruises’ Genting Dream in December 2017 reiterates our joint commitment to the cruise tourism in Indonesia”.

The signing of the MoU was witnessed by ministers from both Indonesia and Singapore, along with Genting Cruise Lines representatives during the leaders retreat between Indonesia and Singapore held in Bali, Indonesia.