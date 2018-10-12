Jamaica Port Authority

Columbia Cruise Services Welcomes RCGS Resolute in Management

Resolute

Columbia Cruise Services has been appointed by One Ocean Expeditions (OOE) to provide deck and engine, hotel operations and crewing services for the new RCGS Resolute, which joined the expedition fleet for One Ocean last week in Hamburg.

Olaf Groeger, Managing Director of CCS said: “Our team is very excited to be actively part of the One Ocean Expeditions family, working to deliver the world renowned OOE experience onboard RCGS Resolute and will do the utmost to guarantee the continuation of this remarkable vessel’s success story!”

The ship is the former Hanseatic, and is best known for becoming the first non-Russian passenger vessel to navigate through the Northeast Passage.

Last week the vessel underwent a one-week drydock period under the supervision of Columbia Cruise Services (CCS) at Blohm + Voss shipyard. 

The ship will be named in Sydney, Nova Scotia, on Oct. 16.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

112 Ships | 268,674 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Fall 2018

CIN Fall 2018

In This Edition:

China

Shipbuilding

Food + Beverage

Asia/Pacific

Australia

Zero Emissions

Interior Design

Expedition

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Annual Report