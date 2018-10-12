Columbia Cruise Services has been appointed by One Ocean Expeditions (OOE) to provide deck and engine, hotel operations and crewing services for the new RCGS Resolute, which joined the expedition fleet for One Ocean last week in Hamburg.

Olaf Groeger, Managing Director of CCS said: “Our team is very excited to be actively part of the One Ocean Expeditions family, working to deliver the world renowned OOE experience onboard RCGS Resolute and will do the utmost to guarantee the continuation of this remarkable vessel’s success story!”

The ship is the former Hanseatic, and is best known for becoming the first non-Russian passenger vessel to navigate through the Northeast Passage.

Last week the vessel underwent a one-week drydock period under the supervision of Columbia Cruise Services (CCS) at Blohm + Voss shipyard.

The ship will be named in Sydney, Nova Scotia, on Oct. 16.