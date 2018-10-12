Orkney Cruise Season Draws to a Close

The departure of the Marco Polo on Oct. 11 marked the end of a record breaking cruise season for Orkney.

Kirkwall had 144 ships and 146,000 passengers booked between March and October, an increase of ten ships on the 2017 season, according to a statement.

‘’Orkney’s popularity as a marine tourism destination has a very positive outlook for the future,’’ said Michael Morrison from the Councils Harbour Authority. ‘’With berthing requests as far ahead as 2023 for cruise lines wishing to book Scotland’s longest deep water commercial berth at Hatston, the 2019 season already has 155 port calls confirmed and 98 calls booked for 2020.’’

In July 2019, Orkney will welcome the maiden call of the Spirit of Adventure from Saga, the first of two new ships that the company will bring to market in 2019 and 2020.

Ponant and Hurtigruten are also booked with calls from their new expedition vessels.