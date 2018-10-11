Hull Section for American Harmony Moved to Launchways

American Harmony’s lower bow section has moved from Fabrication Building No. 4 at Chesapeake Shipbuilding to the Assembly Launchways.

The second new ship in American Cruise Lines five-ship, modern riverboat series is well on its way to completion, the company announced.

The American Harmony, like American Song (which just made its inaugural sailing earlier this month), will be equipped with every technical advancement and offer the best in contemporary design including a magnificent five-story glass atrium, the company said.

Each ship in American’s modern riverboat series has a very unique bow ramp which extends and retracts from the bow of the ship and enables bow landings wherever needed.