Crystal Cruises Announces Full 2021 Deployment

Crystal Cruises announced its full 2021 deployment aboard the Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity, claiming to become the first cruise line to announce a complete 2021 deployment.

In all, 68 all-inclusive voyages span the globe to 238 destinations in 53 countries, the company said.

The highlights include a 139-day “Ancient Dynasties & World Wonders” comprehensive world cruise on the Serenity as well as 10 seven-day sailings in the Mediterranean aboard Crystal Symphony.

There are also more shorter sailings that are easily combinable with other cruises – without repeating ports.

“As leaders in luxury travel, Crystal creates innovative ways for our guests to see the world every year while announcing those itineraries well in advance to meet the demands of travelers in the global marketplace,” said Crystal’s President and CEO Tom Wolber. “By presenting Crystal’s luxury voyages for the next three years, along with the significant value of Book Now Savings, we are aiming to inspire our guests to plan their next vacation early to lock in a great rate and the stateroom they want while giving our travel partners the time and tools to assist them.”

There are nine maiden calls, including Townsville, Australia; Banda Neira and Ambon, Indonesia; Burgas, Bulgaria; Novorossiysk, Russia; Batumi, Georgia; Seydisfjordur, Iceland; Dingle, Ireland; and Kepez, Turkey.

Over 100 overnight calls are featured, on "virtually every voyage," the company said.

There are also four round-trip cruises from Dublin on the Crystal Serenity and six Southeast Asia cruises on the Crystal Symphony.

A new Holy Land sailing aboard Crystal Symphony will feature two days in Ashdod.

In addition are 19 sailings of 10 days or fewer, aboard both ships.