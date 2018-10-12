Intelligent Engine Maintenance For AIDAprima and AIDAperla

Zeppelin Power Systems has extended its existing service agreements for the AIDAprima and AIDAperla, according to a statement.

The contract for the cruise ships’ engines now includes the use of the software "Cat Asset Intelligence" (CAI), which provides analysis of the operating parameters and thus enables a comprehensive and preventive service support, the company said.

CAI was installed aboard the ships and provides an automated system, monitoring and reporting on data analysis of nearly 40 million engine hours.

An onboard module is connected to the various onboard devices and sensors and delivers and analyzes valid data in real time.

Zeppelin Power Systems can monitor the engines’ condition on the AIDAprima and AIDAperla and then propose and implement recommendations for action, ensuring maximum performance and availability of propulsion and energy systems, the company said.

The AIDAprima and AIDAperla are each equipped with a Caterpillar MaK dual fuel engine and can therefore be run on low-emission liquefied natural gas (LNG) while docked at port.