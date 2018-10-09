IAATO Launches Version Two of App

The International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO) has launched version two of its IAATO Polar Guide: Antarctica app, that makes it quick and easy for users in the field access essential information, without the need for a phone signal, according to a press release.

IAATO launched the first iteration of the app for visitors, expedition staff and those with an interest in the white continent on Antarctica Day (December 1), 2017.

Work on the second edition of the Polar Guide: Antarctica app has been underway since April this year, adding new features to the tool which already includes existing operational procedures and guidelines for wildlife watching, visiting specific sites, being a responsible Antarctic visitor, preventing the introduction of alien species, supporting science and more.

The app is invaluable for IAATO expedition staff in the field, but is a helpful resource for anyone who wants to learn more about Antarctica, the Antarctic Treaty and the work being done to preserve the continent’s extraordinary landscape and wildlife, IAATO said.

Lisa Kelley, Head of Operations for IAATO, said: “This version of the IAATO Polar Guide App has been constantly evolving since we launched the first iteration in December last year. One big change with version two is that information is now found on a central server which is accessible from most countries around the world. This will greatly increase download and update speeds, making retrieving essential polar information even easier than before.

“We have also given the app a bit of a facelift; the addition of a shiny new skin and re-designed menus will make using the Polar Guide: Antarctica app clearer, easier to navigate and more graphically standardised.

The app allows users to stay up to speed with the latest Antarctic Treaty, IAATO vessel and International Maritime Organisation (IMO) information for effective yacht and ship operations; and enables them to support Antarctic science and conservation while enhancing their experience in Antarctica by checking out selected citizen science projects. Users can quickly refer to essential information in order to meet all IAATO and Antarctic Treaty System requirements for safe and principled operations on and around the white continent.

Kelley added: “IAATO members continuously research new technology to strengthen our policy of safe and responsible travel while always abiding by Antarctic Treaty requirements. After enthusiastically positive feedback following the app’s original launch last year, it has continued to evolve to become the faster, sharper and altogether better resource it is today.”