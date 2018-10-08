Nautilus International Holding Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer

Nautilus International Holding Corp. has appointed Brian J. Johnson as its new chief commercial officer.

As CCO, Johnson will concentrate his efforts on the global commercial strategy of all Nautilus International Holding Corp.’s affiliated companies, including, but not limited to, Metro Ports and Metro Cruise.

He will be based in Long Beach, Calif., at the Nautilus corporate headquarters and will report to Nautilus International Holding Corp. President and CEO Robert B. Owens, according to a statement.

“Brian’s broad commercial experience, combined with his past familiarity with the Nautilus family of companies, its capabilities and culture, make him an excellent choice to fill the new position of chief commercial officer,” President/CEO Owens said. “I look forward to Brian’s positive contribution to continue successfully building the Nautilus/Metro brand within the maritime community.”

Johnson’s industry experience includes: Ceres Terminals Inc. director of business development; VP of business development, director of strategic analysis and contracts, and environmental coordinator for Metropolitan Stevedore Co.; and director of business solutions for New Century Financial Corp.

He earned an MBA from the University of Chicago, Booth Graduate School of Business and a BS in engineering from California Polytechnic State University.