SuperStar Virgo Makes Tianjin Debut

Genting Cruise Lines celebrated SuperStar Virgo’s inaugural homeport sailing from Tianjin on September 30 as the ship will sail seven cruises to multiple destinations in Japan, including Kagoshima, Fukuoka, Beppu and Nagasaki.

The occasion also marked Star Cruises’ second homeport operation in Northern China this year, preceded by SuperStar Virgo’s five-week homeport season in Dalian and to be followed by her debut homeport in the coastal city of Qingdao later this year.

As one of the top-ranking cruise ports in China, Tianjin boasts excellent port infrastructure and accessibility to key markets in the Northern region, Genting said, which are both crucial to the strategic deployment of Genting Cruise Lines in the country.

“The inaugural homeport deployment of SuperStar Virgo in Tianjin is instrumental in building the profile of Genting Cruise Lines as a key industry leader in Asia, as well as to lay a solid foundation for the market development of both Star Cruises and Dream Cruises in China and across the region,” said Kent Zhu, President of Genting Cruise Lines.

Ang Moo Lim, President of Star Cruises said: “As the pioneer of cruising in Asia with 25 years of experience in the region, Star Cruises is committed to engage Asian travellers with thematic cruises that best cater to their needs. SuperStar Virgo’s homeport deployment in Tianjin is timed perfectly with the peak season of family travels in China – the Golden Week holiday and autumn trips in October. In addition to a great variety of itineraries of different durations and destinations, we have tailor-made entertainment and enrichment activities for all family members to enjoy such as our Senior Cruiser Program, “Treasure Hunt at Sea with Doraemon” and more.”