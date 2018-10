Barreras Shipyard is set to launch the first Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection ship on Tuesday, October 9, as the 298-guest vessel will touch water for the first time, according to local sources.

The ship will then be moved to a pier for final hotel and marine outfitting.

The float out is taking place three months ahead of schedule, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The ship is set to enter service in early 2020.