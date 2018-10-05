Seattle Wraps up 2018 and 20th Cruise Season



Wrapping up its 2018 cruise season, the Port of Seattle has reported 216 vessel calls and an estimated 1,100,600 revenue passengers.

The Grand Princess is the last cruise ship of the season, departing from Terminal 91 in Seattle on October 10 on a one-week voyage to Alaska, concluding the 20th cruise season out of Seattle.

This season brought the first of the new megaships to Seattle,the Norwegian Bliss with 4,000 passengers. She’s the largest cruise ship on the West Coast, custom-built for Alaska cruising, and recently became the largest passenger vessel to transit the Panama Canal. Next year brings the arrival of the Bliss’s sister ship to Seattle, the Joy, in April of 2019. She will join the Bliss in offering seven-day cruises to Alaska.

According to the port, every season, the cruise industry provides more than 4,000 local jobs and $501 million to the local economy, while also generating $18.9 million annually in state and local tax revenues.