2019 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

TUI Names Culinary Ambassador for Mein Schiff Herz

Johan Lafer

TUI Cruises has named celebrity chef Johann Lafer culinary ambassador for Mein Schiff Herz.

Lafer will be responsible for creating a three-course lunch and a five-course dinner menu for the all-inclusive Atlantic Restaurant. He will also sail aboard several cruises interacting with passengers.

“I became a cook because a ship’s cook inspired me,” Lafer said in a prepared statement.

Lafer can look back on more than 40 years of a culinary career. Born in Syria, Lafer and his wife Silvia run the Val d’Or restaurant (member of the Relais & Châteaux since 1997), Bistro d’Or, and the 13-room Johan Lafers Stromburg Hotel in a medieval castle. He has also participated in numerous TV programs and published cook books.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

112 Ships | 268,674 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Summer 2018

CIN Summer2018

In This Edition:

Europe

Expedition

Food + Beverage

Working at Sea

Executive Profiles

Connectivity

Cruise Experience

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship index
Cruise Industry News Annual Report