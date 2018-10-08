Cruise Leaders Gather in New York for Wells Fargo Event

Cruise industry leadership was in Manhattan on Thursday October 4, 2018, for a Wells Fargo Securities event.
Three panels focused on key, relevant industry topics and offered a question and answer session to the audience, mainly composed of key investors, private equity and other financial players.
Tim Conder, managing director and senior leisure equity analyst, hosted the event.
Panels and Participants:
Global Supply/Demand
- Carnival Corporation: David Bernstein, SVP & CEO
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Andy Stuart, President and CEO, Norwegian Cruise Line
- DNV GL Maritime: Helge Hermundsgard, Business Development
- Cruise Industry News: Monty Mathisen, Managing Editor
River/Expedition/Luxury Outlook Panel
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Jason Montague, President and CEO, Regent Seven Seas Cruises
- Ponant: Edie Rodriguez, Americas Brand Chairman
- AMA Capital Partners, Peter Shaerf, Managing Director
- DNV GL Maritime: Helge Hermundsgard, Business Development
- The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection: Douglas Prothero, CEO
IMO 2020 Panel
- Carnival Corporation: David Bernstein, SVP & CEO
- DNV GL Maritime: Helge Hermundsgard, Business Development
- Wells Fargo Securities: Roger Read, Managing Director & Senior Refining and Integrated Oil Equity Analyst