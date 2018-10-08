Cruise Leaders Gather in New York for Wells Fargo Event

Cruise industry leadership was in Manhattan on Thursday October 4, 2018, for a Wells Fargo Securities event.

Three panels focused on key, relevant industry topics and offered a question and answer session to the audience, mainly composed of key investors, private equity and other financial players.

Tim Conder, managing director and senior leisure equity analyst, hosted the event.

Panels and Participants:

Global Supply/Demand

Carnival Corporation: David Bernstein, SVP & CEO

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Andy Stuart, President and CEO, Norwegian Cruise Line

DNV GL Maritime: Helge Hermundsgard, Business Development

Cruise Industry News: Monty Mathisen, Managing Editor

River/Expedition/Luxury Outlook Panel

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Jason Montague, President and CEO, Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Ponant: Edie Rodriguez, Americas Brand Chairman

AMA Capital Partners, Peter Shaerf, Managing Director

DNV GL Maritime: Helge Hermundsgard, Business Development

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection: Douglas Prothero, CEO

IMO 2020 Panel