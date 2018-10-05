AIDAnova Set for Ems River Transit

The new AIDAnova will leave Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg and carefully transit the Ems River on her way to Eemshaven, according to a statement.

The transfer is set to begin on Oct. 8 and conclude about 24 hours later, AIDA said.

The ship will leave around 8:00 a.m. from Papenburg, and pass the Friesen-bridge near Weener in the early afternoon. Another milestone will happen in the early evening as the ship will pass the Jann-Berghaus-bridge in Leer .

After the passage of the Ems barrier Gandersum around 1:00 a.m., the ship is expected to arrive in Emden at 02:30 a.m. and moor in Eemshaven at 09:00 a.m..

AIDA will provide pretzels, croissants, coffee and tea at the Meyer shipyard, at the Friesen-bridge and at the Jann-Berghaus-bridge for onlookers.