Princess Cruises is inviting guests to submit their images of destinations across the globe in its Sea To Sky Princess Photo Contest. One thousand images will be chosen, framed and displayed throughout the stateroom corridors aboard the new Sky Princess when she debuts in October 2019.

Calling at more than 380 ports featuring scenic attractions on seven continents, Princess is inviting guests to submit their favorite photos capturing their most treasured vacation vistas. One entry and its photographer will be awarded a grand-prize cruise for two, up to seven days, aboard the new ship.

Princess said the contest will be judged by a panel looking for scenic beauty, creativity, originality, style and high-quality images that capture the spirit of connecting to a destination in a meaningful way through discovery and exploration.

The contest is open to guests 21 years of age or older, residing in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan, and runs through Nov. 13, 2018

The new 3,660-passenger Sky Princess will debut sailing a series of Mediterranean cruises in late fall 2019, followed by a season of Caribbean voyages from Ft. Lauderdale.