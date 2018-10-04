Costa Enters Second Three-Way Agreement in Singapore

Costa Cruises has announced that it has entered its second three-way agreement with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Changi Airport Group (CAG). Costa stated that the three-year partnership will leverage its global presence, Singapore’s cruise hub status and Changi Airport’s air hub connectivity to further enhance Southeast Asia’s appeal as a cruise destination.

The partnership will see joint-marketing initiatives rolled out in different countries where Costa operates worldwide. It is expected to bring in over 100,000 international fly and cruise visitors to Singapore over three years.

Costa currently has four ships deployed in Asia year round. The Costa Fortuna, which has a total capacity of 3,470 guests and is sailing in the Far East, will be homeported at Singapore from mid November 2018 to March 2019.

In 2017, Singapore welcomed 421 ship calls and logged a passenger throughput of 1.38 million. This represents an increase of 3 percent and 17 percent respectively over 2016 figures, according to Costa.