Wartsila and Royal Caribbean Extend Partnership to 2028

Wärtsilä and Royal Caribbean Cruises today announced they had extended their service agreement to 2028.

The original agreement, signed in 2013, spanned 10 years.

Under the agreement, Wärtsilä is optimizing maintenance efficiency through improved turbocharger maintenance, providing OEM spare parts, workshop services and preferred technical assistance for 46 company ships.

“When it comes to maintenance planning and operations, the marine and cruise industry is moving more and more toward long-term partnerships. This is a natural direction, as it enables a holistic approach to vessel maintenance. A partner that understands the installation and optimises their condition throughout their lifecycle can help Royal Caribbean to enhance their business. Close cooperation is essential in such partnerships,” said Sean Carey, Service Unit Director North America, Wärtsilä Services.

The partnership is to complement the Royal Caribbean's in-house expertise with continuous improvement via various technical innovations and direct access to Wärtsilä’s technical expertise with continuous focus on safety and life cycle cost, according to a statement.

The new agreement covers a total of 196 engines installed in 46 cruise ships, the majority of which sail in the Caribbean and Europe. A large portion vessels are equipped with Wärtsilä’s condition monitoring technology, which transmits real-time information about engine condition to a Wärtsilä Expertise Centre for analysis.