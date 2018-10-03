2019 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Kleven Names New CEO

Olav Nakken

Kleven Verft in Norway has named Olav Nakken its new CEO.

He was most recently n charge of Hurtigruten’s newbuild program, and before that, worked on classification of cruise ships for DNV, and managed four yards for Aker Yards.

Kleven, which is building two expedition ships for Hurtigruten, ran into financial difficulties last year, and Hurtigruten was part of a group that stepped in then as new owners injecting fresh capital. Hurtigruten has since acquired full ownership of Kleven.

Nakken is replacing Karsten Sævik who will stay on as a consultant during a transition period, according to a company statement.

The first of Hurtigruten’s new ships, the Roald Amundsen, is slated for delivery in early 2019, and is expected to sail her first cruise in May. The original delivery date was Aug. 2018.

