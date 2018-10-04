ExxonMobil Gears Up for 0.50 Percent Sulfur Fuels Availability

ExxonMobil has confirmed that all its International Maritime Organization (IMO)compliant, 0.50 percent sulfur fuels developed to date are residual grades.

It has also announced specification details and confirmed that the formulations are all compatible with each other, provided that bunkering, storage and handling best practice guidance is followed.

In addition, ExxonMobil has announced additional locations where its low-sulfur fuel range will be available. Ports in Antwerp, Rotterdam, Genoa and Marseilles in Europe, along with Singapore, Laem Chabang in Thailand and Hong Kong, will all offer 0.50 percent sulfur grades prior to the IMO’s Jan. 1, 2020 deadline.

Additional locations, including North America, and products will be announced later this year.

“We are continuing to work on new streams that will provide availability to additional ports and markets,” said Luca Volta, marine fuels venture manager at ExxonMobil, in a prepared statement.

The fuels have all undergone rigorous fit-for-use assessments, according to ExxonMobil. The specifications will range from RMD 80 to RMG 380, with a density of between 900 and 970 at 15 degrees Celsius. Catalytic fine content will meet the level set out in ISO 8217:2017. The company stated that the combination of these characteristics will help ensure that vessel operators can continue to operate their main engines, auxiliary engines and boilers safely and efficiently when they switch over to low-sulfur fuels.

New lubricants may be required by the vessel operator depending on the chosen compliant fuel. In order to meet the needs of a multi-fuel future, ExxonMobil said it will also provide a complementary range of cylinder and engine oils.