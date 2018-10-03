Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Bliss Makes History as Largest Ship to Dock at Port of Vancouver

Norwegian Bliss

On Sunday, September 30, the Norwegian Bliss made history at the Canada Place cruise ship terminal at the Port of Vancouver, becoming the largest ship ever to dock. 

The Bliss arrived Sunday morning at the east berth of Canada Place where it picked up approximately 4,000 passengers in Vancouver before departing the next day for the final leg of its journey from Victoria to Los Angeles, after which it will spend the winter offering Mexican Riviera cruises.

In addition to Bliss, three other cruise ships were also in Vancouver over the weekend.

