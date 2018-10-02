Carnival Set for Halloween Celebrations Across Fleet During All October Sailings

Carnival Cruise Line announced it will take Halloween to the next level with “Frightfully Fun” festivities taking place during all sailings throughout the month of October.

The month-long program is highlighted by the debut of Patch the Pumpkin Pirate, described as "a colorful swashbuckling seafarer who towers 12 feet tall and greets guests as they board each ship," the company said.

Kids can gather around Patch as they enjoy Scary Story Time hosted by the cruise director aboard each Carnival vessel.

“Halloween is always an exciting time aboard Carnival and this year we’re taking it to the next level with a full month of ‘Frightfully Fun’ activities that guests of all ages can enjoy. It’s going to be a blast!” said Sarah Beth Reno, Carnival’s vice president of entertainment.

Children can also stock up on candy and other goodies from costumed crew members at different venues throughout the ship.

The event concludes with a costume contest with prizes for the most creative get-ups.

All-ages activities including Thriller dance classes, Patch’s Deck Party, Halloween-themed trivia and bingo, and pumpkin-carving contests, along with poolside DiveIn Movies showing scary (and not so scary) films like Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Dracula Untold and It, are also featured.

Guests can also enjoy tasty Halloween treats and custom libations like Witches Brew and the Green Goblin.