AIDAluna Premiers New Show ‘Augenblick’

AIDA Cruises has announced the premiere of a new production show called Augenblick, or Moment in English, aboard the AIDAluna.

The show, which is a musical, has performers interacting with LED screens, resulting in special light and shadow effects, according to AIDA.

Describing Augenblick as a futuristic show, AIDA also pointed out other aspects such as artists performing on bungee ropes and in hanging cubes at “dizzying heights.”

The new show is part of a program AIDA calls Stars Shine Brighter at Sea, where currently seven ships are being equipped with a new show.