Cruise Industry News European Report

AIDAluna Premiers New Show ‘Augenblick’

AIDAluna Premiers New Show ‘Augenblick’

AIDA Cruises has announced the premiere of a new production show called Augenblick, or Moment in English, aboard the AIDAluna.

The show, which is a musical, has performers interacting with LED screens, resulting in special light and shadow effects, according to AIDA.

Describing Augenblick as a futuristic show, AIDA also pointed out other aspects such as artists performing on bungee ropes and in hanging cubes at “dizzying heights.”

The new show is part of a program AIDA calls Stars Shine Brighter at Sea, where currently seven ships are being equipped with a new show.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

October 03, 2018
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

112 Ships | 268,674 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Summer 2018

CIN Summer2018

In This Edition:

Europe

Expedition

Food + Beverage

Working at Sea

Executive Profiles

Connectivity

Cruise Experience

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
China Cruise Shipping 13
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report