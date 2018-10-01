Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Metro Ports Appoints New President

Metro Ports President Robert DickeyMetro Ports has announced the appointment of Robert Dickey as Metro Ports new president.

In his role as president, Dickey will have oversight responsibility for all Metro Ports operations domestic and internationally, the company said.

Metro Ports companies include, but are not limited to, Metropolitan Stevedore Co., Suderman Contracting Stevedores (non-cruise), Southeast Crescent Shipping Company, Great Lakes Stevedoring LLC, and Metro Ports Canada Ltd.

Domiciled in Long Beach, Calif., Dickey will report to Metro Ports COO Michael Giove.

“I am extremely pleased to have Rob join our team,” COO Giove said. “His extensive practical and executive-level experience in operations, labor relations, safety and engineering are areas of expertise that complement our strengths and make him well-suited to lead the growing Metro Ports organization.”

Dickey has comprehensive knowledge on the West and Gulf coasts as well as in breakbulk and bulk cargoes. Most recently, he served as V.P. technical services for Total Terminals International. For 20 years prior to that assignment, Dickey held various positions of increasing responsibility at Ports America (formerly Marine Terminals Corp.), including V.P. operations and director labor relations. 

October 01, 2018
