Hurtigruten CEO Asking For New Norwegian Cruise Policy

Norway needs a new and different cruise industry policy, according to Daniel Skjeldam, CEO of Hurtigruten.

The Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet has reported that Skjeldam would like to see a total ban on HFO in Norwegian waters and a limit on the number of ships and passengers that can visit destinations at the same time.

Skjeldam is also reported to be concerned that the ships going to Svalbard are becoming too big and that a rescue operation in those waters would be very difficult for 3,000 to 5,000 passengers plus crew.

Ships calling in Norway should also have to commit to buy a certain amount of their provisions and services locally. He wants total transparency in terms of the real financial impact of the ships.

Using Antarctica as a model, Skjeldam asked that Norwegian authorities and the industry jointly develop guidelines for the more remote regions of Norway.

Norwegian maritime authorities have proposed a zero emissions requirement for the country’s heritage fjords by 2025, and Skjeldam would like to see stricter environmental regulations for all ships larger than 10,000 tons.

As for shorepower, large cruise ships need as much power as a small Norwegian town and many of the cruise destinations are too small to provide electricity on that scale.

Skjeldam’s goal, according to Dagbladet, is year-round cruise tourism, but with fewer passengers willing to pay more to maintain the quality of the Norwegian experience.