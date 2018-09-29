Hapag-Lloyd Names Ulf Sodemann Captain of Bremen

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises has announced that Ulf Sodemann will take command of the Bremen on January 22, 2019, in Ushuaia, Argentina.

Sodemann will take command as captain of the four-star ship after a long career at Hapag-Lloyd, dating back to 2005 when he joined the cargo line. He then moved up the ranks, serving as first officer on the Bremen, and also holding hosts on the Europa 2, Hanseatic, Columbus and Columbus 2.

"We are pleased that we can offer the opportunity to develop from our own ranks as part of our expedition expansion and wish Ulf Sodemann much success as a captain," said Karl J. Pojer, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

The 44-year-old has considerable experience in the polar regions, the company said, as well as on the Amazon.