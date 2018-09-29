Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Hapag-Lloyd Names Ulf Sodemann Captain of Bremen

From left: Uld Sodemann and Karl Pojer

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises has announced that Ulf Sodemann will take command of the Bremen on January 22, 2019, in Ushuaia, Argentina.

Sodemann will take command as captain of the four-star ship after a long career at Hapag-Lloyd, dating back to 2005 when he joined the cargo line. He then moved up the ranks, serving as first officer on the Bremen, and also holding hosts on the Europa 2, Hanseatic, Columbus and Columbus 2.

"We are pleased that we can offer the opportunity to develop from our own ranks as part of our expedition expansion and wish Ulf Sodemann much success as a captain," said Karl J. Pojer, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

The 44-year-old has considerable experience in the polar regions, the company said, as well as on the Amazon. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

More from Cruise Industry News

September 29, 2018
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

China Cruise Shipping 13

Cruise Ship Orderbook

112 Ships | 268,674 Berths | $67 Billion | View

2019 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Summer 2018

CIN Summer2018

In This Edition:

Europe

Expedition

Food + Beverage

Working at Sea

Executive Profiles

Connectivity

Cruise Experience

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Naval Rocha
Cruise Industry News Annual Report