Lindblad Shows Off New National Geographic Endurance Renderings

Sven Lindblad, CEO & President of Lindblad Expeditions, unveiled the 126-guest National Geographic Endurance at a live video conference today.

He was joined by key members of the line’s ship building and expedition team including Trey Byus, Chief Expedition Officer (CXO); Nikolaos Doulis, Senior VP of Marine Builds, and Captain Leif Skog, VP of Nautical.

The National Geographic Endurance is described as quiet luxe in the best Scandinavian design tradition on the inside.

"The streamlined modernism of her welcoming Reception, distinctive style of her elevators and staircase, and pampering comfort of her public and private spaces, have been designed for guest ease. With a total of six guest decks, the ship has over 10,000 square feet of glass keeping guests constantly connected to the view," the company said.

"National Geographic Endurance’s luxuriously appointed interiors are superlative from a design and hospitality perspective – and uphold Lindblad traditions: making community (the Lounge) and insight (the ‘Circle of Truth’ podium) the center of expedition life."

Fire and ice are twin themes throughout the ship, in the color schemes and the feelings engendered by her spaces—from the ‘chill’ cool of the Ice Lounge, the expedition community hub for Recap, talks, presentations and sociability with a B&H Photo Gear Locker for trying new tech; to fireplace of The Den on the Observation Deck.

There is also a spa, twin infinity Jacuzzis, saunas with views, and a glass-walled yoga studio will transform the polar experience, the company said.

Official press release:

Elegantly imagined, with a sense of limitless space effortlessly incorporated into the design, the 13 extra large balcony suites - each named for a famous polar explorer - impart a feeling of serenity. Warm creams, oatmeal and coral, soft textures, round corners, art that invites the eye to linger and Lindblad’s signature feather duvets, plus a walk-in closet and roomy stone-clad baths make each suite a haven. Full-height windows and furnished balconies bring the scenery in. And in the 56 standard cabins, azure accents meet polar vistas at the windows for a feeling of expansive yet cozy space. Of the 56 standard cabins, 40 feature a balcony (including the 12 solo cabins). All of the 69 total cabins feature a sofa or reading chair, as well as the new “Command Center” with a National Geographic Atlas, barometer, analog clock, digital tablet with daily programming & a generous array of USB and universal electrical ports for cameras and devices, plus a retractable lighted vanity mirror.

Dining aboard National Geographic Endurance will be a far cry from what Shackleton experienced. Restaurant Two Seven Zeroº surrounds superb dining with stellar views. C. Green’s, named for Shackelton’s cook, offers an early riser breakfast, fresh salads and lighter fare, plus custom grilled selections at lunch and dinner. The Chef’s Table is an innovative approach to private dining. Over the course of each voyage, all guests aboard will be hosted by our Chef. Intimate and interactive, each dinner features ‘polar theater’ in the form of regionally inspired, sustainable, and inventive food. In addition, daily high tea, hors d’oeuvres at Recap, and BBQs in the heated outdoor Winter Garden round out the new level of dining.

The ship will feature a suite of Lindblad’s signature tools for exploration: fleet of Zodiacs, kayaks, snowshoes, cross-country skis, an ROV, hydrophones, video microscope, underwater video technology, a hyper-efficient Zodiac loading for ‘getting out there’ more swiftly and safely - plus more expedition enhancements to be announced soon.