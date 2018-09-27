2019 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Port of Quebec Welcomes Disney Magic for Inaugural Call

Disney Magic in Quebec

Quebec City marked the inaugural call from Disney Cruise Line when the Disney Magic arrived on Wednesday, Sept. 26.

Captain Mickey waved to the fans enthusiastically gather pier-side as the ship pulled into port, according to a press release, while evening fireworks celebrated the event later in the day. 

The Disney Magic is in port from September 26-28, as part of the ship’s new itinerary, sailing between New York and Quebec City. 

The cruise offers passengers two full days in Quebec City. As part of the new sailings, the Disney Magic will also stop at other Canadian ports new to Disney Cruise Line – Saguenay and Baie-Comeau.

“We are thrilled to welcome Disney Cruise Line to our city,” said Mario Girard, president and CEO of the Québec Port Authority. “Seeing Captain Mickey is a highlight for many of our local families. The city planned a number of celebratory festivities to provide passengers and crew a magical welcome throughout the city.”

Following a record-breaking cruise season in 2017, the 2018 cruise season has seen continued record deployment with eight ships making inaugural calls to Quebec, according to a statement.

