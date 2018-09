Lindblad Expeditions revealed many of the new features aboard its 126-guest National Geographic Endurance during a Thursday press conference.

CEO Sven Lindblad was joined by Trey Byus, chief expedition officer; Leif Skog, vice president of marine operations; and Nikolaos Doulis, senior vice president of newbuildings.

The ship will launch in 2020, and is being built to PC5 ice class, giving it the opportunity to go to unique expedition geographies, Lindblad said.