Carnival Breeze Makes Inaugural Call to Grenada

Grenada opened its 2018-2019 season in style with the inaugural call from Carnival Breeze.

A short ceremony was held to commemorate its inaugural visit aboard the ship. A delegation led by Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Hon. Clarice Modeste-Curwen and including the Grenada Tourism Authority, Grenada Ports Authority, Customs, Immigration, Royal Grenada Police Force and agents George F. Huggins welcomed the captain and crew to Grenada.

The Minister presented a commemorative plaque to the ship’s captain on behalf of the Government and people of Grenada.

Visitors disembarking the ship yesterday morning were treated to steel pan music as they went off on island tours provided by George F. Huggins, the Grenada and National Taxi Association’s the Watertaxi Association and other stakeholders.

Popular tours are Grenada’s rum distilleries, waterfalls and chocolate factories.

As of August 2018, the cruise industry in Grenada has grown by 26.75% year-over-year and tourism officials are expecting this growth to continue, according to a statement.