Norwegian Bliss Wraps Up First Alaska Season

The Norwegian Bliss will complete her inaugural season to Alaska from Port of Seattle, Washington when she returns to the city on September 29, 2018, according to a statement from Norwegian Cruise Line.

She will then make her way to Los Angeles, offering Mexican Riviera cruises before repositioning to Port Miami, Florida for her fall/winter season sailing to the Caribbean.

The Norwegian Bliss was christened in Seattle on May 30. On June 2, she commenced her first summer season of seven-day Alaska cruises welcoming nearly 77,000 guests over 17 voyages calling to Ketchikan, Skagway and Juneau in Alaska as well as to Victoria, British Colombia.

“The Port of Seattle thanks Norwegian Cruise Line for building and bringing Norwegian Bliss, the largest cruise ship on the West Coast, to Seattle for the Alaska market,” said Port of Seattle Commission President Courtney Gregoire. “Thanks to partners like Norwegian Cruise Line, Seattle is proud to be a sustainable leader in cruise while creating more economic opportunities for businesses in our region. We appreciate the efforts of Norwegian Bliss to conserve water, reduce waste, and making cruising healthy for our environment and communities.”

Norwegian Bliss returns to Seattle on May 5, 2019 for her second Alaska season. At that time, she will be joined by Norwegian Joy sailing from Seattle and Norwegian Jewel cruising from Vancouver, and Seward, Alaska.

“Norwegian Bliss was one of the most highly anticipated ships in the company’s history and was well received by our loyal guests and travel partners,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Her success surpassed anything we could have imagined, and as a result, we are very enthusiastic about our decision to introduce her sister ship, Norwegian Joy, to the U.S. market in April 2019, when she joins Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Jewel in Alaska.”

As the largest and one of the newest ships to cruise from the Port of Los Angeles, Norwegian Bliss will offer seven-day cruises to the Mexican Riviera with calls to Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas, from October 5 – 27, 2018.