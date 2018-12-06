Marseille Provence Cruise Club

Xiamen’s New Port Set to be Ready by End of 2018

Xiamen Cruise Port

Located in Fujian Province in Southeastern China, Xiamen International Cruise Terminal (XICT) will have its port expansion done by the end of this year.

By then, it will be able to berth one 225,000-ton ship and two, 80,000-ton ships concurrently. By 2019, a new terminal will be ready, capable of turning around a 6,000-guest ship.

Xiamen is promoting fly-cruise and train-cruise packages to reach out to a larger cruise market. 

The port saw 77 calls in 2017, down from 79 in 2016. This year it expects an uptick, with 90 calls scheduled.

