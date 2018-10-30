Shenzhen Building Up with New Cruise Terminal

Shenzhen Shekou Taizi Bay Cruise Home Port is located at the southern tip of Shenzhen’s Nanshan District within 30 kilometers of four major airports, including Hong Kong.

The city and terminal will also host this year's China Cruise Shipping conference, organized by the China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association.

Shenzhen saw GDP growth of just under 13 percent in 2017, making it China’s fastest growing first-tier city.

Port facilities currently include a pair of cruise berths and a recently opened cruise terminal for big ships.

The port has expedited customs clearance for residents of Hong Kong and Macau, with times per passenger down to seven minutes. Automated boarding pass machines and an automated customs clearance system have helped optimize passenger flow as well.

The Shenzhen Cruise Tourism Alliance has been setup to help promote cruises from the port while educating the public on the benefits of cruise calls.

Other locally-led plans include setting up more procurement channels for ships, and building up drydocking in the area for cruise ships, helping to enhance the supporting local infrastructure for homeport customers.

Shenzhen saw 188,500 passengers in 2017, all of whom were on homeporting visits. This year it expects 85 calls and 320,000 guests.

