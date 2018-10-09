Jamaica Port Authority

Guangzhou Hoping to Build Cruise Profile

The World Dream in Guangzhou

Guangzhou International Cruise Home Port (GIC) is located in the capital of Guangdong Province, a political, economic and cultural center in Southern China.

A converted cargo berth can now host a 150,000-ton ship, with a 4,000-square-meter terminal ready to process up to 1,600 guests per hour, according to port officials.

A large-scale infrastructure investment will add not only two more berths, but also a big passenger terminal, with a completion date of October 2019.

Guangzhou received 122 turnaround calls in 2017.

Major source markets include Guangdong Province, followed by Hunan, Hubei, Guangxi, Sichuan and  Chongqing Province and autonomous regions. 

