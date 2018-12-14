Nagoya’s Cruise Traffic Profile Expands

The Nagoya Port Authority is expecting 42 calls from eight different ships this year, up from 33 calls and four ships last year.

Additions include the Diamond Princess, Quantum of the Seas, Silver Shadow and Amadea.

Numbers are expected to continue moving up in 2019, and port officials said they are improving their relationships with both cruise lines and stakeholders in the area.

Among the highlights for cruise passengers is the Garden Pier with its amusement park, aquarium, and other facilities.

The pier, however, cannot accommodate the larger cruise ships which are currently being diverted to the 80・81 Kinjo Pier located approximately 10 kilometers south.

While there is no definitive deadline, the Nagoya Port Management Association Promotion Division plans to expand one of the quays at the Garden Pier to accept larger vessels.