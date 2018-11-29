Multiple Port Stops on Offer in Miyazaki

In the Miyazaki Prefecture, the region is offering multiple port stops and eyeing future cruise traffic with infrastructure upgrades.

Aburatsu was upgraded in late 2017, and can now take megaships as local officials have their eyes on the new 204,000-ton Dream Class ships. Before then, a call has already been scheduled from the Queen Elizabeth for April 2020. A new expanded tour bus parking lot for Aburatsu is scheduled to be completed at the end of the year.

In addition, cruise lines can take in various port stops in the area, with Hososhima and Miyazaki accepting smaller ships.