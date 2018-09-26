Jamaica Port Authority

Ovation of the Seas Drydocks in Zhoushan

Ovation of the Seas

The Ovation of the Seas is in Zhoushan, China, for an unscheduled drydock at a COSCO-run facility, prompting the cancellation of the ship's the Sept. 21 and Sept. 26 cruises from Tianjin, China.

"We must conduct unscheduled maintenance on Ovation of the Seas," Royal Caribbean said in a statement released to Cruise Industry News.

"Unfortunately, this means our September 21 and September 26 cruises from Beijing, China must be cancelled," the company said. "Our booked guests will have the option to choose another sailing date on Quantum of the Seas or request a full refund of their cruise fare. The unscheduled work will help ensure guests continue to enjoy their time on board Ovation; there is no issue or concern with the seaworthiness of the ship. The decision was not taken lightly, and Royal Caribbean apologizes for the effect this adjustment will have on our guests’ vacation plans."

In April of 2017, Royal Caribbean was also forced to cancel sailings on the ship for “maintenance on components of the ship's propulsion system."

